IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates: Bavuma wins toss, South Africa bowl first
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa. South Africa lead the series 2-1
India cricket team | South Africa cricket team | Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Captain of India and Temba Bavuma (captain) of South Africa at toss during the 4th T20I between India and South Africa held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on the 17th June 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Updates
After a superb all-round show, India managed to win the third T20I of the five-match series against South Africa with ease and a considerable margin of 48 runs to stay alive in the contest. Now, heading into the fourth match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Rishabh Pant’s men need to bring out their best once again and win the match to ensure that the series goes to the final game.
On the other hand, South Africa would be hugely disappointed at the performance they dished out at Visakhapatnam. They not only lost the match by a considerable margin but were also bowled out miserably. Given their pedigree for a fight, it is inevitable that the Proteas will be back with more determination to win this game and pocket yet another T20I series against India in India.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Toss
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bowl first once again. Rishabh Pant the India skipper also said that had he won the toss, he would have bowled first at the Rajkot wicket as well.
South Africa surprisingly dropped Wayne Parnell who had so far bowled really well and have brought in Marcio Jansen. Quinton de Kock was fit and available and therefore straightaway walked into the playing 11 in place of Reeza Hendricks. India remained unchanged.
India Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Playing 11
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
Ind vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming
Ind vs SA 4th T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. This match between India and South Africa can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. People can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates: Catch Rishabh Pant’s men take on Temba Bavuma’s Proteas at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
