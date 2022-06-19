- India fully protected interests of farmers, fishermen at WTO meet: Goyal
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Updates: Inspired India aim to win historic series
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Catch all the live action from the fifth and final T20I of the series between Rishabh Pant-led India and Temba Bavuma's South Africa. The series is tied at 2-2.
Topics
India vs South Africa | India cricket team | South Africa cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rishabh Pant Captain of India and Temba Bavuma (captain) of South Africa at toss. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Updates
After two scintillating wins, Rishabh Pant’s men will have the momentum with them when they take the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the final match of the five-match T20I series which is squared at 2-2. The Indian team trailed 0-2 after losing the first two matches at New Delhi and Cuttack but returned strongly to register two big wins (by 48 runs in Visakhapatnam and by 82 runs in Rajkot).
South Africa, on the other hand, lost track completely as one after the other they dished out two significantly below-average batting performances and in fact, registered their lowest total ever in the fourth T20I at Rajkot. Thus, the pressure is on Temba Bavuma’s unit to recover well and show that the first two wins were no fluke shots and that they are one of the most challenging oppositions going around the world.
India vs South Africa 5th T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 5th T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.
Since India have played with the same eleven throughout the series, therefore it would be very surprising if they change it in the all-important and series-deciding fifth game. Hence, India would most probably go with the same playing 11.
On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the fourth T20I and Wayne Parnell, who looked in good nick in all the three games that he played, was also not part of the playing 11 in the fourth game. Marco Jansen, who played in place of Parnell couldn’t really make any impact so w might see both Rabada and Parnell back in the Proteas playing 11.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
The M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru is known for its high-scoring games because of its short boundaries. Out of the eight T20Is that have been played here, five have been won by teams chasing. The pitch usually offers some grip to spinners, but because the boundaries are short, batters usually take on the spinners even when turn and grip are available.
IND vs SA 5th T20I Bengaluru Weather Report
For the first time in this entire series, the players will get a rebate from heat as Bengaluru is going to be heavenly in comparison to the weather that the South Africans have had to face so far. However, there are great chances of rainfall and it might be a shortened match after all as the weather forecast predicts a heavy shower at 07:00 pm.
So even if the super soppers do their magic and the pitch is dried, the 99% cloud cover means that it will take at least 08:30 for the game to begin and therefore a shortened match will be in the offing.
Also Read: IND vs SA 5th T20I Preview: Pant and co aim for historic home series win
Ind vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming
Ind vs SA 5th T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This match between India and South Africa can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. People can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Updates: Catch Rishabh Pant’s men take on Temba Bavuma’s Proteas at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in the fifth and final match of a series which is tied at 2-2
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
