IND vs SA: Five players that South Africa will bank on to deliver in India

It is after a gap of almost three years that South Africa will be playing T20 cricket in India. So far, the Proteas have not been defeated by India in India in a T20 series, which is a great achievement considering India’s dominance in all three formats at home.

This time around though, South Africa would be travelling under the leadership of a new captain, Temba Bavuma, who will be trying his best to retain that record by banking on certain players to execute their plans and continue the dominance.

David Miller, and would draw upon the experience gathered during the Indian Premier League 2022, but there are other players too who can surprise a young Indian side in all departments.

David Miller

Considered done and dusted with, did not find buyers in the first round at the IPL 2022 auctions. It was in the accelerated process that Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans fought for him, and the Titans eventually got him for Rs 3 crore.

It turned out to be a big bargain as Miller became the ‘Killer Miller’ that people knew of and went on to play a huge role in making Titans the champions of IPL 2022 in their debut season itself. The 33-year-old scored 481 runs in the 16 matches that he played at an average of 68.71 and strike rate of 142 making it his best IPL ever.

In a year when the T20 World Cup is going to be the focus, South Africa would want their most experienced T20 batter to keep up the good form. And what could be better than to get on with it in India, the place where form returned to him in the very first place. Hence is going to be the best bet for Bavuma and the Proteas management.

Kagiso Rabada

is one bowler who now has all the skills and just needs the temperament and the mindset to deliver on the big stage every time. He has done it in the past and he can do it now too. In the recently concluded IPL, Rabada took the most wickets of any fast bowler (23 wickets in 13 matches) and was the biggest game-changer for his team Punjab Kings who failed to make it to the playoffs once again.

With the World Cup barely six months away, the 27-year-old right-arm quick must continue to dwell in good form as he and his teammates are aware of how detrimental even a single bad game can be for the future of the team in an event like the World Cup.

Quinton de Kock

is the most important player as far as South Africa and their run-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 is concerned. Last time around, when the Proteas were looking all good to make it to the last four of the T20 World Cup 2021, it was de Kock who pulled out mid-tournament and the entire focus of the South African cricket fraternity went to his unceremonious exit rather than the brilliant cricket that the men in green and yellow were playing.

Now that his mind is settled, we can expect a de Kock who is known for his fiery shots to come good for Temba Bavuma and co. The signs are ominous given the fact that de Kock registered the highest individual score (140*) for any batter in IPL 2022. He hit 508 runs at a healthy average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 148.97.

Aiden Markram

Markram, who was picked at only Rs 2.6 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 Auction, seems to have gained much more than just money by being a part of the richest cricket league. The former South Africa U19 captain was considered a batter who was his best on fast pitches and in swinging conditions. He was doomed to fail on spinning pitches of the subcontinent and UAE because of his technique.

However, he not only improved his batting against spinners, but his spin bowling is more than good enough for 1-2 overs against left-handed batters, making him an all-round option. Therefore, Markram, the only South African skipper to ever lift a World Cup, would have to play the cog in the wheel to get the Proteas going in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 28-year-old, who made 381 runs and was one of the main reasons for the five-match winning run of the SRH side early in the tournament which kept them in the loop for a playoff spot as late as their 13th match, was handy with the ball in the six overs that he bowled as well. Thus, in the upcoming series against India, Markram could be a mega boost for his team.

Keshav Maharaj

It might be shocking to see Keshav Maharaj in place of Tabraiz Shamsi in the list of five most important players for South Africa in the upcoming series. But, Maharaj, who has also had the privilege of captaining South Africa in Bavuma’s absence, is a utility player. Not only will he be dangerous with his turn and arm-balls on relatively dry Indian pitches and against a right-hand heavy Indian batting but could also hit the long ball with the bat.

Though his T20I career is just starting (just eight matches) and he doesn’t possess the wherewithal to make out anything from it, of late he has been a main part of the South African set-up, playing all the matches across formats. He played in all five matches of the last T20 World Cup as well. It is not a guarantee that he will be part of the playing eleven in Australia later this year, but as far as this series against India is concerned, he will surely be a big threat to Indian batters.