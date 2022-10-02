IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and how to watch the 2nd T20I LIVE in India

Live Streaming of the second T20I is going to be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Star Sports Network on their television sets. India are already 1-0 ahead in the series and would want nothing less than a victory in the second T20I as well, to secure an unassailable lead in the three match series.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Second T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST on October 02, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

When and where would the IND vs SA 2nd T20I occur?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time on October 02, 2022, at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati.

How can people watch 2nd T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Temba Bavuma -led South Africa Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs South Africa match can be Live Streamed on the Hotstar app and its website.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Pitch Report

As for the wicket, Guwahati, like most Indian wickets, has proven to be batting friendly. Though the weather conditions, especially the dampness in the environment will provide quality fast bowlers on both sides, with an opportunity to swing the ball and get early wickets.

Ind vs Sa 2nd T20I Guwahati weather report

The weather is going to be cloudy throughout the match hours and there is a chance of rain during the game too. The skies would have 99% cloud cover with humidity as high as 79% at 10 pm IST.