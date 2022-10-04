IND vs SA T20 2022: India Predicted XI vs South Africa for the third T20I

Even after the heroic hundred by in Guwahati, the South African team couldn’t keep their record of not losing a T20I series in India intact. They lost the second game by 16 runs even after scoring more than 200 and thereby lost the series too. Now, in the third and final game, they would look to avoid a whitewash.

India, which will be without Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul in this game, would look to utilise their bench strength and complete a whitewash.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like

The Indian team has once again experimented and left out in-form and KL Rahul from the playing eleven for this game they have been rested. However, this will give a chance to Rishabh Pant to test him s an opener. As Kohli isn’t available and neither is Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer might also get a game which will help him in practice before the ODI series.

As for South Africa, their skipper is utterly out of form and needs an inning to back him up going into the World Cup. So Bavuma can't be kept out and in that case, Rilee Rossouw, who went out on a duck in each inning, would have to make the way for either Reeza Hendricks or Heinrich Klaasen.

India Predicted playing 11

(C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj/Umesh Yadav

South Africa Predicted playing 11

(wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks/Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details

3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.

India T20I Squad

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

South Africa T20I Squad

(wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen