IND vs SA T20 2022: India Predicted XI vs South Africa for the third T20I

-
-
Even after the heroic hundred by David Miller in Guwahati, the South African team couldn’t keep their record of not losing a T20I series in India intact. They lost the second game by 16 runs even after scoring more than 200 and thereby lost the series too. Now, in the third and final game, they would look to avoid a whitewash.
India, which will be without Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in this game, would look to utilise their bench strength and complete a whitewash.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like
The Indian team has once again experimented and left out in-form Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the playing eleven for this game they have been rested. However, this will give a chance to Rishabh Pant to test him s an opener. As Kohli isn’t available and neither is Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer might also get a game which will help him in practice before the ODI series.
As for South Africa, their skipper is utterly out of form and needs an inning to back him up going into the World Cup. So Bavuma can't be kept out and in that case, Rilee Rossouw, who went out on a duck in each inning, would have to make the way for either Reeza Hendricks or Heinrich Klaasen.
India Predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj/Umesh Yadav
South Africa Predicted playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks/Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.
India T20I Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav
South Africa T20I Squad
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 13:21 IST