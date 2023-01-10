- Private-equity firm Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC
IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Updates: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field first
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Both India and Sri Lanka would be looking to create a stable playing 11 for the World Cup and this series begins the search
Sri Lanka cricket team | India cricket team | Rohit Sharma
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid and teammates during a practice session. IND vs SL 1st ODI. PTI Photo
The Indian side would be looking to arrive at a settled playing XI as it would be playing a lot of ODIs (12 at least) after this series. Then there is a probable Asia Cup as well. Thus, this ODI series would provide the ideal situation to try out the team that the selectors and the captain want to play for the remaining 12 ODIs and eventually arrive at the World Cup.
Rishabh Pant is almost ruled out. Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah would be into the playing 11 straightaway as soon as they get fit. Apart from them, the other position of contention would of K L Rahul. Should Rahul open or play at number five or not be part of the playing 11 at all? All these questions would be answered in this series.
While the Sri Lankan T20I side has been competitive in the last 6-8 months, the ODI side still lacks the potential to face big sides like India. The players chosen for this series are the same that were part of the T20I side last week and hence the hope is that the same team will be played for the next 6-8 months to prepare a steady side for the World Cup.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Toss Timing and Details
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 13:30 hrs IST at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1300 hrs IST.
Playing 11 combinations of India
The Indian side would be looking to go in with three pacers-Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. Umran and Arshdeep will be the choice to replace when Bumrah is 100 per cent fit to play. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav and one among Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will be the two spinners with Hardik Pandya being the lone all-rounder in the playing 11.
The five batters will be Rohit, Virat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul as far as the first game is concerned. Later on, India could experiment with Ishan Kishan as the wicket-keeper and Shubman Gill as the opener if Rahul and Iyer could not find form.
India predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/ Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka would be looking to build their team around the opening pair of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka. Avishka Fernando could bat number three with either Charith Asalanka or Dhananjaya de Silva at four. Bhanuka Rajapaksa at number five would be ideal with Dasun Shanaka batting at six to play the finisher’s role alongside Wanindu Hasaranga at seven.
The fact that Shanaka and de Silva/ Asalanka could roll over their arm for 3-4 overs each in ODIs, gives the flexibility for the captain and coach to play pure bowlers.
Sri Lanka predicted playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Pitch Report
The Barsapara ground is smaller in size and thereby gives the batters an easy go for fours and sixes. The weather is going to be fine and with an afternoon start to the game, there would hardly be any help for the bowlers initially. Spinners might be able to get some purchase off the wicket later on.
IND vs SL 1st ODI Weather Forecast
The humidity in Assam, despite it being winter up north, will increase as the evening approaches.
From 54% at the start of the game at 1330 hrs, it will increase to 81% by 2000 hrs. The temperature would go down from 26 degrees celsius at the start of the game to 18 degrees celsius by 8 pm when the match would approach its end.
Ind vs Sl 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
The first ODI match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.
IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka Live from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
