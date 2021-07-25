IND vs SL 1st T20 live toss updates: Coin flip to take place at 7:30 pm
India cricket team will take on Sri Lanka at R Premadasa stadium for the first T20 match. Catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian team management in Sri Lanka will focus first on sealing the three-match T20 International series that begins here on Sunday and then give youngsters an opportunity in the final T20I. These are the last set of T20 matches that India will play in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.
"We can give some new guys chance in tomorrow's match. [But] The way we sealed the ODI series after winning the first two matches, we had a great chance of giving youngsters a chance to play international cricket in the last ODI," said skipper Shikhar Dhawan to media in a virtual interaction on Saturday, the eve of the first T20I which will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium.
India will go into the T20 series on the back of a 2-1 win in the ODI series. However, India's loss in the final match may have given the Sri Lankans confidence.
The tourists had made six changes in the final match and fielded five ODI debutants. This was the first time in over 40 years that India had played an ODI with so many debutants.
They had even rested pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who had put up a match-winning batting performance in the second ODI.
"They are ready which is why they are doing well. You saw in the ODI series, they will take confidence and as a team, we have created an amazing environment," said Dhawan.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 playing 11
India playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan
