IND vs SL 2nd T20: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

After the first T20 International (T20) of the three-match series was washed out, the will look to improve their unbeaten record at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Tuesday, when they lock horns with team in the 2nd T20. The hosts have remained unbeaten across all formats at the stadium since 2006. The stadium has hosted two Tests, a T20 international and 5 ODIs since 2006 and India have emerged victorious on all the eight occasions.

Coincidently, the first T20I at the Holkar Stadium was played between India and Sri Lanka on December 22, 2017 and the Men in Blue had thrashed the visitors by 88 runs.

2nd T20 predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah



Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, (c)



When and where to watch 2nd T20 Live



Date: January 7, 2020 (Tuesday)



Time: 7:00 PM (IST)



Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore



2nd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match on Hotstar website and app.

Weather report



The Indore weather is expected to be positive for full 40-over game with zero per cent chance of rainfall.

Pitch report



The pitch at Holkar Stadium is expected to be a batting paradise and short square boundaries will provide big-hitting opportunities for the stroke players. Dew will play a significant role in the second innings.