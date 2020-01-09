IND vs SL 3rd T20: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

-
India cricket team will be eyeing yet another series win at home when they take on Sri Lanka cricket team in the third and final T20 International (T20) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday. The Virat Kohli-led side registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the second T20 and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after Guwahati T20 was washed out due to damp pitch. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur made headlines in the Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback match, showed India bowling strength.
In batting department, K L Rahul continued with his good form and along with Shikhar Dhawan followed by some gutsy power-hitting by the Shreyas Iyer.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka need to improve their performance on all fronts if they aim to level the series. Lasith Malinga would be tempted to bring in Angelo Mathews for Oshanda Fernando. While the injured left-arm pacer Isuru Udana might be replaced by Kasun Ranjitha in like-to-like replacement.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 predicted playing 11
India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando/Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Ranjitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (c)
When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live
Date: January 10, 2020 (Friday)
Time: 7:00 PM (IST)
Toss Timing: 6:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match on Hotstar website and app.
Weather report
The Pune weather is expected to be clear for full 40-over game with 66 per cent humidity. The dew in the second innings would be crucial as it will be tough for bowlers to hit desired line and length.
Pitch report
The Pune pitch has been erratic and it is hard to predict its nature before the play starts. During the IPL, the pitch supported the slow bowlers in some while emerged as a belter in other matches.