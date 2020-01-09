IND vs SL 3rd T20: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

will be eyeing yet another series win at home when they take on in the third and final T20 International (T20) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday. The Virat Kohli-led side registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the second T20 and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after Guwahati T20 was washed out due to damp pitch. and Shardul Thakur made headlines in the Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback match, showed India bowling strength.

In batting department, continued with his good form and along with followed by some gutsy power-hitting by the

On the other hand, Sri Lanka need to improve their performance on all fronts if they aim to level the series. would be tempted to bring in for Oshanda Fernando. While the injured left-arm pacer might be replaced by Kasun Ranjitha in like-to-like replacement.

3rd T20 predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah



Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, (wk), Oshada Fernando/Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Ranjitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, (c)



When and where to watch 3rd T20 Live



Date: January 10, 2020 (Friday)



Time: 7:00 PM (IST)



Toss Timing: 6:30 PM (IST)



Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune



3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match on Hotstar website and app.

Weather report



The Pune weather is expected to be clear for full 40-over game with 66 per cent humidity. The dew in the second innings would be crucial as it will be tough for bowlers to hit desired line and length.

Pitch report



The Pune pitch has been erratic and it is hard to predict its nature before the play starts. During the IPL, the pitch supported the slow bowlers in some while emerged as a belter in other matches.