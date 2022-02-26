JUST IN
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live: Dharamsala's weather to play huge role in outcome

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I might also face hiccups due to the weather conditions at Dharamsala which tends to get rainy in minutes. Rohit Sharma and his men will be eyeing a fourth series win

India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team | India vs Sri Lanka

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Team India shakes hands with opponents Sri Lanka after winning 1st T20I at Lucknow. Photo:@BCCI
IND vs SL Live Update: India captain Rohit Sharma would be looking to seal yet another series as his team takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. 

Ind vs Sl Daharamsala Weather Update

The clouds of no result also loom large on the game as Dharamsala has been receiving sporadic rainfall since early morning today. However, there are only 2% chances of rainfall in the night i.e. the timing of the start of the match. 


Today India vs Sri Lanka match would begin at 07:00 pm IST and the toss between the two captains Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanka will take place at 06:30 pm IST

Both the teams have made changes in the squad with Niroshan Dickwella being drafted into the Sri Lankan squad while Mayank Agarwal replaced injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Indian squad. However, chnage in the squad would not mean a change in the playing 11 necessarily as India would most probably look to go with the settled playing 11 only. 

India Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara

Catch all the Live Scores, Updates and commentary from India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I here

