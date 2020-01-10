JUST IN
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live score: Angelo Mathews may return to SL side

The toss for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 will take place at 6:30 pm (IST). Check live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Sri Lanka cricket team
Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga along with team players during a training session ahead of the third T20 cricket match against India at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. Photo: PTI
All eyes will be on Indian openers — K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan — when the India cricket team take on the Sri Lanka cricket team in the third T20 International (T20) of the bilateral series at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune today. The Indian team management will be looking to fix the second opener spot ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The place of Rohit Sharma, rested for the Sri Lanka series, is almost certain as the other opener. Dhawan has returned to the India side after an injury, and Rahul, who had filled his place in his absence, has been in a sublime touch. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be looking to bring back Angelo Mathews in their playing 11 to give the much-needed experience in the middle order as they look to level the three-match series.
 
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live streaming details
 
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match on Hotstar website and app.
 
