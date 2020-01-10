- Infosys Q3 profit up 23% YoY; co raises FY20 revenue guidance to 10-10.5%
- Infosys Q3 profit up 23% YoY; co raises FY20 revenue guidance to 10-10.5%
- Infosys whistleblower complaint: Audit panel finds no financial impropriety
- YES Bank audit committee chief quits, says Gill misled on capital raising
- YES Bank audit committee chief quits, says Gill misled on capital raising
- Tata Motors hits 8-month high post JLR December retail sales numbers
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live score: Angelo Mathews may return to SL side
The toss for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 will take place at 6:30 pm (IST). Check live score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga along with team players during a training session ahead of the third T20 cricket match against India at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. Photo: PTI
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live scorecard
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live streaming details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka match on Hotstar website and app.
Stay Tuned for india vs Sri Lanka live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh