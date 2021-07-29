JUST IN
IND vs SL 3rd T20 live: Depleted India, upbeat Sri Lanka eye series win

India is playing its bench strength, while Sri Lanka would want to win the series against weak India. Catch all the updates here

India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team | Shikhar Dhawan

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

India cricket team will have their task cut out when they take on Sri Lanka cricket team in the 3rd T20 match at R Premadasa Stadium. The series is level at 1-1 and this is the final match. Due to coronavirus, Indian team was forced to make 4 debuts in the second match. India could only play 5 genuine batsmen which resulted in below-par score. 

Shikhar Dhawan-led side would want to forget the previous match and look to end the tour on a high note. There is no saying if there will be any changes to the squad as there are few available for choosing.

Sri Lanka will be pumped with their win and would want to win the series. They have lost most of their series in recent past and on Thursday, they will have a chance to change that. 

Available squuads of both teams

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne , Binura Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs SL 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD and TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
Check IND vs SL T20s full schedule and head to head details here
 
IND vs SL 3rd T20 live telecast for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs SL 3rd T20 for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 8:00 pm onwards.
 
Stay tuned for India vs Sri Lanka live match updates…

