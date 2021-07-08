India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details

-
-
The limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka will kick start from July 13 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India’s tour of Sri Lanka will begin with three-match One Day International (ODI) series followed by T20 International (T20) rubber. The ODI series is also a part of ICC World Cup Super League, which will determine top seven teams for ODI World Cup 2023 in India. This T20 series is being seen as preparations for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, to be played in UAE and Oman later this year.
India has sent a second string squad as most of the regular players are in England for Tests. In the absence of Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach for team India during Sri Lanka series.
India vs Sri Lanka 2021 full schedule
|IND vs SL ODI full schedule
|ODI
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1st ODI
|13-Jul
|2:30 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|2nd ODI
|16-Jul
|2:30 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|3rd ODI
|18-Jul
|2:30 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
India vs Sri Lanka T20s full schedule
|IND vs SL T20 series
|T20
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1st T20
|21-Jul
|7:00 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|2nd T20
|23-Jul
|7:00 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|3rd T20
|25-Jul
|7:00 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
India vs Sri Lanka head to head
IND vs SL head to head in ODIs
- Total matches played: 165
- India won: 91
- Sri Lanka won: 56
- Tie: 0
- No result: 11
- Abandoned: 7
- Total matches played: 19
- India won: 13
- Sri Lanka won: 5
- Tie: 1
When the India’s tour of Sri Lanka will begin?
The India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021 will begin with three-match ODI series from July 13, 2021.
What will be the match timings for India vs Sri Lanka ODIs?
The IND vs SL ODIs will start from 2:30 pm IST at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
When The T20Is leg of India vs Sri Lanka series will begin?
The T20 leg of India tour of Sri Lanka will begin from June 21 at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
What will be the match timings for India vs Sri Lanka T20s?
The IND vs SL T20s will start from 7:00 pm IST at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Which TV channels will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka matches?
The live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka matches will be available on Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series?
Sony LIV will live stream the ODI and T20 matches played between India and Sri Lanka.
Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka series for free?
Doordarshan will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series on its terrestrial network and its D2H platform.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya
Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh
Sri Lanka squad for India series: Not announced
