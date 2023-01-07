IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Updates: Sri Lanka eye history, India saving grace
IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka Live from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot here
India vs Sri Lanka | India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team
India captain Hardik Pandya and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka pose with the trophy. IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live. Photo: @BCCI
IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Updates
The Sri Lankan team stands on the brink of a historic feat if they manage to beat India in the Rajkot T20I. In the third match, the Lankan unit will be more confident as they beat India by 16 runs in the second one after having lost the first one narrowly by two runs.
Sri Lanka haven't won even a single series in any of the three formats in India. They have won only four series against India in total. It was in 2008 when the Lankan lions won the last and only Test series against India. It was played in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have twice won the ODI series against India none of them have come in this millennium. The two events occurred in 1993 and 1997.
When it comes to the shortest format, in 2009, Sri Lanka came close to winning its first-ever series in India after they won the Nagpur T20I by scoring more than 200 runs in the first innings. But in Mohali, they lost and the two-match series ended level at 1-1. The only time Sri Lanka won a T20I bilateral series against India, was in 2021 and the series took place in Sri Lanka, where the hosts won 2-1.
Thus, this team led by Dasun Shanaka is eyeing a feat which the Sri Lankan teams led by greats like Arjuna Ranatunga, Arvinda de Silva, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara could not achieve.
India are lagging on all three fronts of the game. The batting has been poor with none of the batters apart from Deepak Hooda (1st match) and Suryakumar Yadav (2nd match) finding form. Axar Patel has been a saviour with both bat and ball. Shivam Mavi did shine in the first game with 4/22, but he was all over the place in the second. Arshdeep Singh would like to erase the second T20I from his memory as he bowled five no-balls, three of which were consecutive.
Thus, the Indian team has not been able to click on all fronts in the same game, thereby causing difficult situations. Though the new Indian skipper Pandya wants to put his team under pressure situations to achieve better results, he too would not like to become the first Indian skipper to lose a series to a Sri Lankan team in India.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST in Rajkot. The toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.
Playing 11 combinations of India
The Indian team played Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh in the last game, but none of them was impressive Tripathi was good in the field, but disappointed with the bat. Arshdeep was too wayward and didn’t seem confident enough with his strides. He might be rested for the third and final game while Tripathi would continue to find his place in the team.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik
Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka
Though Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dhananjaya de Silva, two experienced men with a plethora of talents were once again pathetic with the bat, Sri Lanka would not look to change its playing 11 just because of that. They would however be good to play Sadeera Samarawickrama and Avishka Fernando in place of the two aforementioned players, but it seems highly unlikely.
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilsham Madushanka
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20i Pitch Report
The Rajkot pitch has produced a lot of runs in the past with teams almost reaching 200 runs regularly. However, in the last game held at this ground, India scored only 169 runs and South Africa were bowled out for 84. This happened in June 2022.
Now, fresh in the season and having hosted very few Ranji games, the ground would be soft and would offer true bounce.
Hence a high-scoring game might be in the offing.
IND vs SL 1st T20I Weather Forecast
With humidity as low as 31%, it is going to be very dry at Rajkot. The chances of dew will be very less and hence putting in a good amount of runs and defending will not be a bad proposition either. The temperature would fall down from 28 degrees celsius at 7 pm IST to 23 degrees celsius at 11 pm IST.
Ind vs Sl 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
The third T20I match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.
