IND vs SL LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Will India make changes in its playing 11?
The live toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2:30 pm IST. Check IND vs SL live playing 11 and toss updates here
Topics
India vs Sri Lanka | India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team
India had won the first match comprehensively by 7 wickets but had their backs to the wall in the second game before Deepak Chahar played a gritty knock of 69 not out to help the side win by three wickets and clinch the series.
The biggest challenge for the Indian batsmen would be leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was given the new ball and surprised the visitors as he troubled them. He picked the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11
India playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan
ICC cricket World Cup Super League
The three-match India vs Sri Lanka ODI series is also a part of ICC CWC Super League. The top seven teams on CWC Super League table will directly qualify of ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India being a host will qualify despite their position on points table.
All you need to know
IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Colombo weather
According to the weather forecast, there would be scattered cloud throughout the day. Despite the fact that there was both swing and turn in the first game, hitting is supposed to be simple in today’s match.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE SCORECARD
India vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs SL 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD and TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs SL 3rd ODI live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs SL 3rd ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 3:00 pm onwards.
Stay tuned for India vs Sri Lanka live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
