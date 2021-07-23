Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Archery ranking round begins at 5:30 am IST
Archer Deepika Kumari. A total of 64 archers each in men and women sections will shoot in the ranking round.
Archery’s ranking rounds timings
The women’s individual ranking round will begin from 5:30 am IST followed by men’s from 9:30 am IST. A total of 64 archers each in men and women sections will shoot in the ranking round. The draws will be decided on the basis of performance in the ranking round.
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony
Archers, shooters, boxers, and hockey squad among others from the Indian contingent will not be attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with the exception of Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh. Around 50 people will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Indian side in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital. In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past. The sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet and only six officials can participate from each participating nation.
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony live telecast and streaming details
Doordarshan and Sony Sports Network will live telecast the opening ceremony of Olympics 2021 from 4:30 pm IST. Sony Ten 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony on cable network while DD Sports and DD National will live telecast the marquee events opening ceremony on Doordarshan’s D2H network. Meanwhile the live streaming of opening ceremony will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
