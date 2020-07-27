ICC Super League for 2023 World Cup qualification: All you need to know

The (ICC) on Monday officially launched the inaugural ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The super league will begin with England vs Ireland three match ODI series, scheduled to start from July 30, 2020 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Commenting on the launch, Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager - Cricket Operations said, "We are delighted to get the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League underway with world cup winners England against Ireland.”



Why super league introduced?



The super league is introduced to bring context to ODI cricket. The Super League will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup with the top seven teams apart from the hosts automatically making to ICC World Dup 2023 in India.

"The league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years, as qualification for the 2023 World Cup is at stake,” said ICC General Manager.

How many teams are part of ICC ODI Super League?



Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC Super League 2015-17. the tournament will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

Why the Super League starting now, and what is the way forward?



The launch of ICC Super League was delayed due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic induced lockdown.

"The decision last week to move the World Cup back to late 2023 gives us more time to schedule any games lost due to Covid-19 and preserve the integrity of the qualification process, meaning it will be decided on the field of play, which is important," Geoff Allardice said.

ICC Super League format



Each team plays a series of three ODI matches against eight of the 12 other teams, thus figuring in 24 matches each in the championship. The teams will play four series at home and four away, ensuring a variety of oppositions, venues and equal home advantage.

Qualification for 2023 in India



The hosts that is India and the next seven highest placed teams will qualify automatically while the five sides failing to qualify directly will play along with five Associate sides in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. The two teams from the Qualifier making to the 10-team World Cup in India.

ICC World Cup Super League points table



The winner of a match will get 10 points while in a case of a tie/no result/abandonment five points each will be awarded to two teams. No points for loss and extra points.

Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series. There are criteria in place to separate two or more teams on equal points.

So, the Super League is organised by ICC?



No, this is an arrangement of bilateral series for which a points system has been worked out after a discussion with Members boards.

Will all bilateral ODI matches be part of Super League?



No, only the matches identified as part of it will count towards the championship. For example, is scheduled to play a five match ODI series against Australia in June 2022, but only first three games are part of the league. Likewise, Indian cricket team is supposed to play Australia and New Zealand twice each during the league's window - but only one of those series will count towards it.

So, India and Pakistan need to play a bilateral ODI series for 2023 World Cup qualification?



No, the ICC Super League works in the same line of World Test Championship, in which all the countries need not to play each other. Out of 12 on team need to play only eight.

Then, what about ICC ODI team rankings?



According to ICC release, the team rankings will continue since it includes teams outside of the 13 participating teams. The points table of Super League 2023 is independent of the team rankings.