IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs Zimbabwe at Melbourne CG

It is a must-win game for India, not only to qualify but also to top the group and move into the semi-final with much swagger. The topper of this group will play England in the semi-final on Thursday while the runner-up will face New Zealand on Wednesday. Thus Rohit Sharma and his men must put in all the efforts to secure the top position.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Zimbabwe would look like
The Indian team would not look to make any changes in the playing 11 as the same side has won all the games. The one match in which it changed the side, was the one against South Africa and it lost that game only. Thus, changing the team without any injuries would be impossible.
As for Zimbabwe, they have also played with a settled playing 11 too with only Brad Evans making an appearance or two in place of Luke Jongwe or Tendai Chatara in some games. Whether he or Chatara play this game is yet to be seen.
India predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe predicted playing 11
Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Zimbabwean counterpart Craig Ervine would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.
India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda
Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Squad
Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 22:18 IST