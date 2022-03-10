IND W vs NZ W Live: India win toss and elect to bowl first, Shafali dropped
India Women take on New Zealand Women in their second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The hosts are led by dynamic Sophie Devine while India will count on Mithali
IND W vs NZ W Live: The India Women's cricket team takes on the hosts New Zealand Women's cricket team in the second game of their campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park, Hamilton in New Zealand. While the Indian team won its previous game by a huge margin of 07 runs, the White Ferns, after a close loss by 03 runs to West Indies in the tournament opener, bounced back against Bangladesh and beat the Asian team by nine wickets to boost its' confidence.
Shafali Verma dropped: India captain Mithali Raj announced at the toss that teenage sensation Shafali Verma has been dropped and Yastika Bhatia will open in her place.
IND W vs NZ W Toss Update for Today's match
India Women captain Mithali Raj and New Zealand Women captain Sophie Devine are in the middle for the all-important toss in the eighth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. India captain Mithali Raj has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.
India Women Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
New Zealand Women Playing 11: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
