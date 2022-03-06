IND W vs PAK W Live: India Women win toss, elect to bat first at Bay Oval
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: Mithali Raj led India will be up against Bismah Maroof led Pakistan in the first match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 for both the teams
India women's cricket team during a World Cup Warm-Up match. Photo: @BCCI
IND W vs PAK W Live: The India Women's cricket team will take on Pakistan Women's cricket team to kick off their campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand. This will be the fourth game of the tournament that has already seen two last over finishes. It will also be the first match for the Pakistan team in this World Cup.
IND W vs PAK W Toss: India Women's captain Mithali Raj won the toss against Pakistan Women's captain Bismah Marof. The Toss in today's match took place at 1330 hrs Local time which would be at 06:00 am IST.
India Women Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Pakistan Women Playing 11: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Omaima, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz. Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin
India Women vs Pakistan Women Today's match Pitch Report
The India Women vs Pakistan Women match will be played at the same venue where the first game of the tournament was played between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women i.e. Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The pitch there assisted spin bowlers as Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed of West Indies were able to find purchase off the surface.
On the whole, it is a true wicket and the ball comes nicely to the bat, giving full opportunity for batters to score big.
Today's Weather Report of Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga
Today's weather at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, situated in Tauranga, will be pleasant when the match begins at 02:00 pm Local time and 06:30 pm IST. The temperatures would hover between 23 Degree Celsius and 20 Degree Celcius throughout the game. There will be more than 40% cloud cover but there are no chances of rain.
