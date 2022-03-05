IND W vs PAK W Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the World Cup clash

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
CWC 2022 IND W vs PAK W Preview: Arch-rivals open campaign on Super Sunday
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather report of Dharamsala
-
India Women's Cricket team will take on Pakistan Women's cricket team in their first match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The Match would begin at 06:30 am IST and will be broadcast across the Star Sports Network and can be Live Streamed on Hotstar as well.
When and Where would IND W vs PAK W World Cup Match take place?
The IND W vs PAK W World Cup Match would begin at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs Local time at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. It is one of the six venues of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.
Where can people watch India Women vs Pakistan Women CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive?
People can watch the India Women take on Pakistan Women in the CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the World Cup match between India and Pakistan Women's can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor