IND W vs PAK W Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the World Cup clash

India Women's Cricket team will take on Pakistan Women's cricket team in their first match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The Match would begin at 06:30 am IST and will be broadcast across the Network and can be Live Streamed on as well.

When and Where would IND W vs PAK W World Cup Match take place?

The IND W vs PAK W World Cup Match would begin at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs Local time at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. It is one of the six venues of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Where can people watch India Women vs Pakistan Women CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive?

People can watch the India Women take on Pakistan Women in the CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the World Cup match between India and Pakistan Women's can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.