India's Olympic champions return from Tokyo, get grand reception in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Bajrang Punia to P V Sindhu, the ones India's Tokyo hopes are riding on
Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Heartbreak in women's hockey, Punia loses semis
Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Medal for Lovlina, Ravi; heartbreak in hockey
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj scripts history, India ends its campaign with gold
Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Ravi wins silver, men's hockey team bags bronze
-
Neeraj Chopra, gold medalist javelin thrower at recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, arrived at Delhi airport on Monday from Japan. He was welcomed by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and others.
Other Indian athletes who had stayed back in Tokyo for the closing ceremony of the showpiece event also returned back home on Monday.
Fans and families arrived at the airport to welcome the athletes. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday had won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.
"Athletics team is back from #Tokyo2020. Let's welcome them by sharing our #Cheer4India messages and encourage them for their future competitions," tweeted SAI Media.
Supporters of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya also gathered around at the Delhi Airport as the grapplers came back home after winning a bronze and silver medal respectively at the Tokyo Games.
"It feels great to receive such kind of love and respect," said Punia.
This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.
#Tokyo2020 bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia receives grand welcome at Delhi airport on his arrival from Japan— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
"It feels great to receive such kind of love and respect," Punia says pic.twitter.com/2rtgYyNzgW
About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).
Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor