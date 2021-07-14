India to send 228-strong contingent to Olympics 2021, 119 athletes in it

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest ever contingent of athletes at the

"The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)