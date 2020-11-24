India tour of Australia 2020-21: How to watch IND vs AUS series for free

-
The Indian cricket team is set to begin its first international campaign after a nine-month-long Covid-19 hiatus, with a One Day International (ODI) series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, starting November 27 (Friday).
The Virat Kohli-led side arrived in Australia on November 13 and is currently under quarantine. However, the side has been training and played its first intra-squad match on Sunday.
India tour of Australia 2020-21
India tour of Australia 2020-21Team India will kickstart its two-month long tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series followed by a T20 International series with as many number of matches. The India vs Australia Test series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will begin from December 17 at Adelaide Oval Ground. The first Test match between India and Australia will be a Day/Night game, India’s first overseas and the second one overall. The India vs Australia Test series is also part of ICC World Test Championship, whose final will be played in June next year at the Lord's cricket ground, London.
So, how can fans watch the high-octane India vs Australia ODIs, T20Is and Test matches?
The official broadcasters for India vs Australia series in India is Sony Sports Network (SPN).
Which Sony Channels will broadcast IND vs AUS live matches?
The SPN has shortlisted three sports channels to broadcast India vs Australia series live, namely, Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.
How to watch India vs Australia live streaming matches online in India?
Sony LIV will live stream IND vs AUS matches live from Australia.
How can fans watch IND vs AUS ODI matches live for free?
India’s national sports broadcaster, DD Sports will live telecast India vs Australia ODIs and T20Is for free. DD National will also broadcast the IND vs AUS series live starting November 27.
Other ways to live stream India vs Australia ODI series?
Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the IND vs AUS ODI series live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV platforms, respectively.
