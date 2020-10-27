India vs Australia 2020-21: Indian cricket team squad for ODI, T20 series

The Indian cricket team will play its first International cricket series in the coronavirus pandemic, when Virat Kohli-led side fly out to Australia after the completion of Indian Premier league 2020. The Indian selection committee led by chief selector Sunil Doshi announced the squad for One Day International and T20 series in Australia on Monday. The selection committee met via video-conference for selecting the Indian team.

Notably, the schedules for ODI and T20 series are still not finalised by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA). However, the India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 will tentatively kick start from November 27, 2020 with three-match ODI series.

Batsmen



will lead the 16-member squad with Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and as proper batsmen. Meanwhile vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who recently did not feature in Mumbai Indians last two games, failed to get a place in limited over squad. named as vice-captain for limited over series in Australia.

Batmen list: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubam Gill (only for T20s), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal



tentative ODI schedule:





Match Date Time (IST) First ODI 27-Nov 8:29 AM Second ODI 29-Nov 7:30 AM Third ODI 1-Dec 8:30 AM



In the 16-member squad, and are the two all-rounders limited over side while Washington Sundar for T20s only. However, it still not clear whether Hardik will bowl or not, given he has not bowled a single ball in IPL 2020.

All-rounders list: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar (only for T20s)



Wicket keepers



The hard hitting left handed batsman and wicket Keeper Rishabh Pant was not picked by the selectors for both ODIs and T20s. Pant has been criticised for his poor short selection and shoddy glove work behind the stumps. Instead, and got selected in the limited over side.

Wicket-keepers list: KL Rahul, (only for T20s)



Why Pant overlooked for IND vs AUS limited-over series?



In IPL 2020, Pant has a highest of 38 which is one of his four scores in 30s. He averages 31 at a strike rate of 117.29. Samson, on the other hand, has three half-centuries and even though his average is a shade under 30, he has managed to win Rajasthan Royals a few games. Against Pant's 217 runs, Samson has 326 runs and his strike rate is exceptional at 157.48.

tentative T20Is schedule:





Match Date Time (IST) First T20I 4-Dec 12:30 PM Second T20I 6-Dec 1:30 PM Third T20I 8-Dec 1:30 PM



The bowling department has not seen any surprises barring inclusion of spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Jaspirt Bumrah and will lead the pace bowling attack.

Bowlers list: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur (only for ODIs), Deepak Chahar (only for T20s), Varun Chakravarthy (only for T20s)



Here are the full ODI and T20 squads:



