India vs Australia 2020-21: Wriddhiman Saha's hamstring injury improving

India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who had sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 13th edition of the IPL earlier this month, is progressing nicely ahead of the Test series against Australia.
While Saha had missed the Eliminator and the Qualifier II due to the injury as SRH bowed out of the IPL after losing to Delhi Capitals on November 8, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared a clip from Saha's training session where the right-handed batsman was seen hitting the ball right out of the middle of the bat.
BCCI had earlier said that a call on Saha's availability would be taken later after Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were ruled out of the Australia tour.
"Look who is batting in the nets today. Hello @Wriddhipops!," BCCI tweeted.
India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.
India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.
BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad.
The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and will be a day-night contest.
The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.
