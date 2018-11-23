India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE: India eye series-levelling win at MCG

Here's the story so far, India was on a winning spree in T20 internationals until they faced Australia in the first T20 match in Brisbane. Trailing 0-1 in the 3-T20-match series, they would look to bounce back and level the series as they face Australia in the second T20 of the series at the (MCG).

Australia's would take their victory at the Gabba as a booster and look to clinch the series.

Although rain made things difficult for India, they still managed to almost win the match but the last over by Stoinis, who two wickets in the final over, took it all away from them

Kohli's move --promoting Lokesh at number three-- didn't do much and even he could not post too many runs at number four to help the team.

Rahul's form will be crucial for India at this stage and at the same time, they'd look to improve their fielding, including skipper Kohli who dropped an important catch that proved costly.

For Australia, has been in a great form and Maxwell's knock in the first game has added to their delight

Rain could play a spoilsport in Melbourne too but it remains to be seen how much affect it would have on the game.

India now face a dual challenge -- get the right combination against aussies and pull a series leveller.