India vs Australia 5th ODI Preview: Last chance for Pant, Rahul ahead of WC

Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli will have to put behind a massive bowling failure and sloppy fielding along with some tactical mistakes as they look to tame a resurgent Australian cricket team at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Given the slowness of Kotla wicket, Ravindra Jadeja may figure in the playing 11 for the final ODI of 5-match series, considering that his left-arm spin would be effective. The top and middle-order is largely settled and it will be one last chance for Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, K L Rahul and Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth.

How India’s world-class bowling faltered in previous two ODIs



The cricketing world has applauded India's current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it. Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team's butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around. In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia's chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.

Dhawan looks to continue his form at home turf



The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.

Australia Team news



Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors' turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India's chances. With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team's good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides.

Here is the playing 11 probables of both the teams



India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah



Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa



Key Stats at Kotla ground in New Delhi



Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played at Kotla ground with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014. Though, the Twenty20 games have been full of runs.

India vs Australia 5th ODI: Pitch and weather prediction



At the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. While the weather is expected to be fine with a little chance of rain.

Live streaming details



Date and Day: March 13, 2019, and Wednesday



Place: Feroz Shah Kotla ground, New Delhi



Time: 1:30 pm IST



live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 5th ODI on Hotstar app and website.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff



