IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: Gill gone, Virat and Rohit in the middle

The Indian team would be delighted to see the kind of form that KL Rahul displayed in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium. But the rest of the batters struggled against the pace and swing of Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and even Marcus Stoinis.

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI

The Australian batters themselves weren’t any better as Mohammed Shami had the number of most of them. Mitchell Marsh however looked totally in touch and seemed like the only batter who could have gotten the Aussies to a better score than 188.

Now in the second game, the Aussies would be looking to get better than the hosts in both departments and thereby keep the series alive. But India will surely look to win this one and seal the series before the third and final ODI.

India playing 11



Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia playing 11



Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

