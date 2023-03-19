LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: Gill gone, Virat and Rohit in the middle

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Having won the first ODI, India would look to seal the series by winning this match.

India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja would be crucial for India. Photo: BCCI
The Indian team would be delighted to see the kind of form that KL Rahul displayed in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium. But the rest of the batters struggled against the pace and swing of Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and even Marcus Stoinis. 
