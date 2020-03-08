ICC Women's T20 WC final, IND vs AUS Live: Toss to take place at 12 pm IST
Pop star Katy Perry will perform two songs on the occasion of International Women's Day before the start of final. Check India vs Australia live score, toss and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India and Australia women's team captain with ICC T20 World Cup Trophy. Photo: @T20WorldCup
For the hosts, it will be sixth successive appearance in the T20 World Cup final, having made the showpiece in every edition since 2010. And this time, Australia women’s team will be looking for a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup title.
Katy Perry to perform ahead of India vs Australia final
Touted as the women cricket's biggest game to be played, the grand stadium is slated to hold more than 75,000 fans with #FilltheMCG as the marquee trend among social media platforms and famous pop singer Katy Perry electrifying the vigour of fans. Perry will perform two songs on the occasion of International Women’s Day before the match.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: India vs Australia final live score
India vs Australia live streaming details
Date: March 8, 2020 (Sunday)
Time: 12:30 pm (IST)
Toss timing: 12:00 pm IST
India vs Australia World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sport 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast will be available with Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app.
Stay tuned for India women vs Australia women live score, playing 11 and toss updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh