Ind vs Ban 1st T20I LIVE: Delhi pollution, not cricket, takes centrestage
There has been smog all over the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, forcing many in the Bangladesh camp to wear masks during practice. Watch Ind vs Ban LIVE commentary, score, and other details here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20, Bangladesh players using pollution mask during practice at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi
India cricket team will face Bangladesh cricket team in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The clash will be centered around two things -- the absence of Shakib al Hasan and the weather conditions in Delhi as a blanket of smug has engulfed it.
The air quality has deteriorated to severe levels in the past one week and has cast doubts over the match
In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side while Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Mahmadullah would look to pose a challenge to the opposition in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.
Ind vs Ban 1st T20I LIVE scoreboard:
Ind vs Ban 1st T20I LIVE scoreboard:
Ind vs Ban 1st T20I live streaming:
The Ind vs Ban 1st T20I live streaming will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi. The match will be live streamed on Hotstar
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh