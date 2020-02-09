JUST IN
ICC U-19 World Cup final, IND vs BAN Live score: India eyes fifth title

BS Web Team 

ICC Under 19 cricket World Cup 2020
Ravi Bishnoi of India celebrates his first wicket during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Super League Semi-Final match between India and Pakistan at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Photo: ICC | PTI
In the finale of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020, defending champions India starts as an overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth title at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom today. A tough fight is expected from resurgent Bangladesh, who qualified for the finals for the first time in any ICC event. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday. The India U-19 team will plays its seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time.
 
ICC U-19 World Cup: India vs Bangladesh Live scorecard
 
 
India vs Bangladesh Live streaming details
 
The India vs Bangladesh U-19 final match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English commentary from 1:30 pm IST onwards. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app.
 
Stay tuned for India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary…

