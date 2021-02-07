JUST IN
IND vs ENG live score 1st Test Day 3: Live action to begin at 9:30 am today

England will look to bat for one hour on Day 3, says Ben Stokes. England will resume from 555-8. Check India vs England 1st Test live score and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team. Photo: @ICC
On Day 3 India vs England 1st Test match, India would look to scalp the remaining two wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today. England, on the other hand, would look to another one hour and reach 600-run mark. England all-rounder Ben Stokes said after the close of play on Day 2 that visitors are in no mood of declaring overnight, adding that England can bat for another hour on Day 3.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
 
Root's double ton and Stokes' 82 helped visitors to post a gigantic score in its first innings after winning the toss on Friday. At stumps on day two, England's score read 555/8 in 180 overs with Dom Bess and Jack Leach still at the crease on 28 and 6 runs respectively.
 
Check IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 highlights here
 
1st Test Day 3: India vs ENG live scorecard
 
 
 
 India vs England live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 live proceeding will be telecast by on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary from 9:30 am. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The four-match Test series between India and England is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the ICC WTC final, which is scheduled to take place from June 18-22.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…

