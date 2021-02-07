IND vs ENG live score 1st Test Day 3: Live action to begin at 9:30 am today
England will look to bat for one hour on Day 3, says Ben Stokes. England will resume from 555-8. Check India vs England 1st Test live score and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team. Photo: @ICC
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
Root's double ton and Stokes' 82 helped visitors to post a gigantic score in its first innings after winning the toss on Friday. At stumps on day two, England's score read 555/8 in 180 overs with Dom Bess and Jack Leach still at the crease on 28 and 6 runs respectively.
Check IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 highlights here
1st Test Day 3: India vs ENG live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 live proceeding will be telecast by on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary from 9:30 am. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match Test series between India and England is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the ICC WTC final, which is scheduled to take place from June 18-22.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh