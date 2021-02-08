JUST IN
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 4: Sundar, Ashwin at crease; 257-6

India needs to score 378 runs in its first innings to avoid the follow-on. Check India vs England 1st Test Day 4 live score and match updates here

On Day 4 of India vs England 1st Test, England would to wrap up Indian innings in the first innings and could enforce the follow-on at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai today. India will resume from 257/6 today, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) still at the crease, trailing England by 321 runs. England scored 578 runs in their first innings with the help of Joe Root's double ton. India needs to score to 378 runs in its first innings to avoid the follow-on.
 
1st Test Day 4: India vs ENG live scorecard
 
 
 
 
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 live proceeding will be telecast by on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary from 9:30 am. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The four-match Test series between India and England is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the ICC WTC final, which is scheduled to take place from June 18-22.

