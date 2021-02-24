India vs England 3rd Test match: All eyes on Motera Stadium today

A year after hosting Donald Trump, then US president, the world’s largest cricket stadium is ready for its first pink-ball day and night international Test match, the third in the ongoing India versus England Test series, which begins on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium, with a seating capacity of 110,000, outdoes the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which can seat 100,024 people and was before this the biggest.





Motera Stadium, which is over two decades old, was rebuilt under the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), overseen by the association’s president Amit Shah and former GCA Senior Vice President Parimal Nathwani.





It has been conceptualised by Australian company Populous and designed and built by L&T.