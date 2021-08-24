India vs England 3rd Test playing 11, live toss time and telecast details

The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, would look to further stamp its authority over England in the third Test, which begins on Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds. The first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Riding on the confidence, the visitors will look to seal the series by winning the third Test, which will ensure that India doesn't lose the five-match series. Pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out from the third Test and it would be interesting to see who will replace in England playing 11.

3rd Test playing 11 prediction



Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley have been dropped from the England squad after a poor show in the first two Test matches of the series.

England skipper said the addition of left-handed batsman Dawid Malan will bolster the top three batting order of his side and, hopefully, it will result in a good outcome in the third Test.

Many new faces are expected to be included in the English playing XI but for India question remains whether the visitors will change the winning combination or go with the same set of players in the third Test.

India tentative playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj



England tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan/ Ollie Pope, (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood/ Saqib Mahmood, and James Anderson.

head to head in Tests

Overall

Total: 128

India won: 49

England won: 29

Drawn: 50

Total: 64

England won: 34

India won: 8

Drawn: 22

The wicket at Headingley should help the seamers throughout the game while still being suitable for batting. On days four and five, it'll also be drier, which should help the spinners.

Know about India vs England 2nd Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:



When will the 3rd India vs England Test be played?



The IND vs ENG 3rd Test will begin on August 25, Wednesday.

Where will IND vs ENG 3rd Test will be played?



The venue for the third England vs India Test is Headingley, Leeds.

What will be the match timings for the third Test match between India and England?



The third test match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd Test live toss take place?



The India vs England live toss for the 3rd test between the and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?



The England vs India 3rd will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the India vs England 3rd Test in India?



The live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test will be available on Sony LIV app in five languages.

How to watch India vs England 3rd Test for free in India?



You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.

India vs England Test series 2021 squads



India Test squad vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, (Captain), (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet to join), Prithvi Shaw (yet to join)



Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla



England Test squad vs India 2021: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.