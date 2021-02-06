India vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st Test: All eyes on Ben Stokes on Day 2
England captain Joe Root, who will resume his innings from 128 runs today, said that his team will look to score 600 runs in the first innings. Check IND vs ENG live score and match updates here
Joe Root. Photo: @ICC
On Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test, India would look to pick early wickets in the first session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai today. England, on the other hand, would be eyeing a first innings score in excess of 600 runs and make maximum use of good batting conditions at Chepauk Stadium.
England will resume its innings from 263-3 today with Joe Root unbeaten on 128 runs, his third consecutive century in Test cricket. Ben Stokes will join Root in the middle as Bumrah scalped the wicket of Dom Sibley (87) just before close of play on Day 1.
1st Test Day 2: India vs ENG live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 live proceeding will be telecast by on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary from 9:30 am. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match Test series between India and England is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the ICC WTC final, which is scheduled to take place from June 18-22.
