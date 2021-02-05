- Tweak in Act to grant IDBI 'bank licence' after govt offloads stake
IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE: All eyes on playing 11 of both the teams
India vs England live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
India vs England 1st Test playing 11
India captain Kohli has hinted that Rishabh Pant will get a preference over Wriddhiman Saha in the first Test while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India. However, it would be interesting to see whether Ishant Sharma gets a preference over Mohammed Siraj, who is in red hot form, in India playing 11 or not.
Check IND vs ENG 1st Test playing 11 prediction here
India vs England 1st Test scorecard
England vs India live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs ENG 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST.
CHECK IND vs ENG FULL SCHEDULE, SQUAD, LIVE STREAMING AND HEAD TO HEAD DETAILS
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
