IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE: All eyes on playing 11 of both the teams

India vs England live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane during practice session ahead of India vs England 1st Test match at Chepauk Stadium. Photo: @BCCI
India captain Kohli has hinted that Rishabh Pant will get a preference over Wriddhiman Saha in the first Test while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India.
Indian cricket team would look make a confident start in Four-match series, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on England cricket in the first Test, starting today, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The four-match series will determine the one of the finalists of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) as New Zealand has already qualified for the final.
 
India vs England 1st Test playing 11

India captain Kohli has hinted that Rishabh Pant will get a preference over Wriddhiman Saha in the first Test while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open for India. However, it would be interesting to see whether Ishant Sharma gets a preference over Mohammed Siraj, who is in red hot form, in India playing 11 or not.

India vs England 1st Test scorecard
 
 
 
England vs India live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs ENG 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST. 

