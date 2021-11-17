IND vs NZ 1st T20 toss update: New captain Rohit wins toss, elects to bowl
India will take on New Zealand in the 1st T20 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Catch all the updates of Ind vs NZ T20 Live here
India's template in the shortest format of the game will be in focus as the hosts begin their road for 2022 Men's T20 World Cup with the first of the three T20Is against New Zealand at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Wednesday.
With just eleven months left to go for the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have a resurrection job at their hands.
The disappointment in the recently-concluded Men's T20 World Cup for India means that there will be auditions and look-ins for youngsters when players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are rested.
For Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, the shining stars of second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, the series presents a chance to push their case for themselves to be in the reckoning for the long run in T20Is. There is also Yuzvendra Chahal, the wily leg-spinner whose exclusion from the World Cup squad raised many eyebrows, to re-establish himself as the main spinner of the team.
At the same time, Sharma and Dravid have to ensure that the refreshed and original template of India in T20Is is in tune with the ever-evolving times in the T20 world, something which the newly-appointed skipper had mentioned about in the pre-match press conference.
India Vs New Zealand Squad
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj.
New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.
When and where to watch the match India Vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be played on November 17, 2021, Wednesday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match can be watched on Star network and steamed live on Hotstar.