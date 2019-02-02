India vs New Zealand 5th ODI preview: Who will Dhoni replace in playing 11

A Virat Kohli-less-Indian cricket team, who were pushed out of their comfort zone in Hamilton by some brilliant swing bowling by Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, will look to finish the five-match One Day International (ODI) series on a high at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. A 4-1 margin will look much better than 3-2, but it will be easier said than done at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India's most experienced ODI player - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - was out with hamstring injury during the last two matches and his return into the couldn't have been timed better after their inexplicable collapse for 92 in Hamilton.

Karthik, Rayudu, Gill: Who will pave way for MS Dhoni in playing 11?



The Indian middle order crumbled in the absence of both Virat Kohli and legendary wicket-keeper for India, Dhoni. Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Dhoni is fit and available for the game. Dhoni's calmness in anchoring the innings will be priceless and young Shubman Gill might make the way in the playing XI as the World Cup preparations hit full swing. The Hamilton match was an eye opener where Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik failed to prove that they can stand up and be counted if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fail on a given day with Kohli not around.

India’s famous batting collapse still a concern ahead of ICC World Cup 2019



With the three-match T20I series vs New Zealand ahead and also the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 round the corner, India will have to address this weakness to ensure that their much-vaunted batting doesn't crumble on an odd day when the condition aids swing bowling in English conditions. India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma has already described it as 'one of the worst batting performance' by the team and he would like to lead by example by quickly getting over the disappointment with another fiery opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan in the 5th ODI. Having returned from provisional suspension post his loose talk on a TV chat show, Hardik Pandya gave ample display of his importance in the ODI team and he will look to continue to deliver.

Will Mohammed Shami return in the playing 11?



It will be interesting if Mohammed Shami comes back for the final game with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting a rest. The team management might also want to test Mohammed Siraj as Khaleel Ahmed wasn't very impressive in the last game.

New Zealand Team news



Although the series is done and dusted, the fourth ODI win gave a new lease of life to New Zealand's campaign and they will look to dish out another superlative performance before going into the T20I series starting from February 6. Opener Henry Nicholls, who replaced Colin Munro in the fourth ODI, made an unbeaten 30 to provide solidity at the top, while Ross Taylor looked in good touch en route his 93 and 37 not out in the last two innings. New Zealand, however, is likely to miss out opener Martin Guptill who suffered a back injury during practice. In the bowling department, Boult has swung his way with a five-wicket haul while Grandhomme seemed to have regained confidence with his three-wicket haul in the last match. Back into the New Zealand fold, all-rounder James Neesham and spinner Todd Astle have made a decent start with one wicket each in the fourth game.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams:



India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill/MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik/MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed/Mohammad Siraj



New Zealand playing 11: Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, and Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Pitch and match prediction



The windy condition at Basin Reserve in Wellington could just be the shot that Trent Boult would need as he again marks his run-up. The average total for the team batting first is 232 while for the team batting second the average total is 205.

details



Date and Day: February 3, 2019, and Sunday



Place: The Westpac Stadium, Wellington



Time: 7:30 am (IST)



India vs New Zealand 5th ODI match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 1st ODI on Hotstar app and website.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, K Khaleel Ahmed



New Zealand ODI squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

