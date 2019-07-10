JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs NZ Live score: Match to continue on reserve day today

Today's weather forecast: There could be some rain but it will not be as bad as Tuesday. Check India vs New Zealand live score, Manchester weather and match updates here

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

File photo: India's captain Virat Kohli leads his teammates to the field for the Cricket World Cup semi-final match
The first semifinal of ICC cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 between India cricket team and New Zealand cricket team has been pushed to reserve day, after incessant rain halted New Zealand innings after 46.1 overs on Tuesday. The Kiwi scorecard at that point was reading 211 for five. New Zealand had got a slow start, after Kane Williamson elected to bat first in overcast conditions. New Zealand will resume their innings on Wednesday at the same score with 23 balls of their innings still remaining. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls when the umpires decided the players needed to head back to the pavilion.
 
ICC CWC 2019, semifinal 1: India vs New Zealand Live scorecard
 
 

ICC CWC 2019, semifinal 1: Ind vs NZ Live streaming
 
The India vs New Zealand first semifinal match will resume at 3:00 pm IST today. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand LIVE score, weather and match updates here

