ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs NZ Live score: India meet Kiwis in semifinal 1 today
Manchester weather may play spoilsport as is a prediction of rain in the morning. Check India vs New Zealand Live score, toss updates, and all developments from the match here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. Photo: AP | PTI
ICC CWC 2019, Semifinal 1: India vs New Zealand
ICC CWC 2019, Semifinal 1: Ind vs NZ LIVE streaming
The India vs New Zealand first semifinal match will start at 3:00 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2:30 pm. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More