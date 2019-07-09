JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs NZ Live score: India meet Kiwis in semifinal 1 today

Manchester weather may play spoilsport as is a prediction of rain in the morning. Check India vs New Zealand Live score, toss updates, and all developments from the match here

BS Web Team 

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. Photo: AP | PTI
In the first semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019, the India cricket team will lock horns with the New Zealand cricket team at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium today. A formidable Indian top-order, led by tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, will be taking guard afresh in its quest for the ICC CWC final berth, while Kiwi pacers, led by Trent Boult, will look to unsettle the Indian top order. Talking of the India playing 11, it will be interesting to see whether Ravidra Jadeja will get another chance or Chahal will be brought back in his place as an additional spin option. The Manchester weather could, however, play spoilsport today. There has been prediction of a passing shower in Manchester near the Old Trafford stadium in the morning. The weather could get drier by afternoon. The match should take place nonetheless, but there could be delays and interruptions.

ICC CWC 2019, Semifinal 1: India vs New Zealand
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, Semifinal 1: Ind vs NZ LIVE streaming
 
The India vs New Zealand first semifinal match will start at 3:00 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2:30 pm. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary, and on Star Sports Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

