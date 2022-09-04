India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Reactions, Social Media

-
Rohit Sharma's men would be facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament and would try their best to start Super 4 of the Asia cup on a happy note. On the other hand, Babar Azam's army is looking strong after their massive 155-run victory against Hong Kong in the group A match.
Indo-Pak rivalry on the internet comes with love-hate comments. The relatable sense of humour, similar linguistic abilities and roasting of each other for no reason make it more engaging.
Plenty of ex-cricketers of both teams also get involved in the India-Pakistan banter. The cricketing rivalry between India-Pakistan has always been interesting to watch. Though countries have different ideologies and cultures, cricket is something that unites them.
Here, we have curated some of the best Twitter reactions, non-offensive social media memes and people who became celebs during the India vs Pak match.
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Reactions
"Good performance today. All set for another big game?" tweeted former fast bowler Shoiab Akhtar after Pakistan defeats Hong Kong.
Though Former Indian Batsman Virender Sehwag has not posted anything today. This was his last tweet on India-Pakistan on August 28.
"Wow wow wow! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, and a good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well. Glad to see a close India vs Pak match after a long time. Mast maza aa Gaya"
Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer is known for his witty tweets. Today, he posted another with the caption "How many India v Pakistan matches in Asia Cup? Organisers:". Have a look.
How many India v Pakistan matches in Asia Cup?— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 4, 2022
Organisers: pic.twitter.com/zIFk6ZwkoV
Ex-Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal supported the Pakistan cricket team by tweeting "38-10 !! Pakistan was simply OUTSTANDING today!! Bowling was kamal especially the spinners, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were fire. The batting side was also great today. Good luck with the next one.
"Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job. But you batted well to take the match away from us. Bhai term chakka Nahi bhulay ga! " tweeted meme-sensation Momin Saqib.
Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job. But you batted well to take the match away from us. @hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga! pic.twitter.com/Np8iSmslfW— Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) August 28, 2022
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Social media memes
A user tweeted a photo with the caption "Rohit Sharma when Avesh Khan tells him he has a fever" to take a dig at Avesh Khan's expensive bowling in the last match.
A Pakistani user tweeted "Petition to Akshay Kumar to please come & attend India vs Pakistan on 4th September because last year Akshay was a lucky charm for Pakistan".
Another Pakistani user shared a photo of an iconic scene from the Mr.Bean series to relate to the India-Pakistan match.
An Indian Twitter user posted a photo of PM Narendra Modi with the caption "Ek hi week mein does India vs Pakistan match" on Twitter.
A Virat Kohli fan shared a tweet with the caption "Pakistan people just love to see Virat Kohli"
Pakistan people just loves to see Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/eGJ04EsEOg— Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) September 3, 2022
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
