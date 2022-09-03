Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Schedule, format, rules and points table

-
Asia Cup 2022 - Super 4 stage begins today. Sri Lanka will play against Afghanistan in the first match of Super 4 in the Asia Cup tournament. Read this report to have a better idea of the format and points table:
India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play each other in the final rounds of Asia Cup 2022. While Afghanistan and India are the favourites because of their exceptional track record in T20 Internationals, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would also be hoping to bag their third and sixth Asia cup trophies, respectively. However, it would be Afghanistan's second time playing in Asia Cup Super fours.
Also read | Asia Cup 2022 points table: Ind, Afg, SL and Pak will play in Super four
On Saturday evening, Sri Lanka will begin their super fours campaign by playing against table toppers Afghanistan, while India would be up against Pakistan on a thrilling Sunday evening.
Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Qualified teams
India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the four qualified teams for Asia Cup 2022. Afghanistan was the group B topper with a good run rate and two massive wins.
On the other hand, India was the group A topper with a positive run rate and victories against Pakistan and Hong Kong.
Sri Lanka managed to get into the super-fours after a close finish against Bangladesh in the group stage match.
Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs, helping them possess the highest run rate among the four teams.
Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Schedule
|Date
|Contest
|Venue
|Time
|Sep-03
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2)
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|7:30 PM
|Sep-04
|India vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2)
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:30 PM
|Sep-06
|India vs Afghanistan, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1)
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:30 PM
|Sep-07
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2)
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:30 PM
|Sep-08
|India vs Sri Lanka, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2)
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:30 PM
|Sep-09
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2)
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:30 PM
|Sep-11
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|7:30 PM
Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Key highlights and results
Sept 3: Match 1: Afghanistan will play against Sri Lanka for the second time in the tournament
Though Afghanistan are the favourites after topping the table, Sri Lanka would be looking for their much-needed comeback against the in-form Zadrans of Afghanistan. Few players to watch out today are : Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran from Afghanistan and Kusal Mendis, Danusa Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka.
Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Points table
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|2.467
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|1.096
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|3.811
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|-2.233
|2
Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: What is the format?
Asia cup 2022 will be played in the round-robin format. Every team will face each other in this phase of Asia Cup 2022. The top two teams will be qualified for the Asia Cup finals that will be played on September 11, Sunday.
Net-run rate (NRR) would be the deciding factor in the game. Teams with the most points and good NRR will have the best chances to play in the finals. Till now, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan have positive net-run-rate while Sri Lanka could not recover from their defeat in the first match.
Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: What are the rules?
Rules are simple for Asia Cup Super 4. The team losing the match will not get any points or lose any points, though NRR will be badly affected after losing with a huge margin.
The winning team will get two points for their victory and better NRR if they finish the match in lesser time and better margin. Though there are low chances of precipitation in UAE, matches with no results will help the team to get one point each.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
