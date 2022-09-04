India vs Pakistan, Super 4: Match preview, predicted 11, pitch and weather

-
ALSO READ
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch
Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan; Who has better chances of winning
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Women's WC: West Indies beat defending champs England by 7 runs in thriller
-
India will be up against Pakistan in the second match of Super 4, Asia Cup 2022. After a commendable performance at the first stage, India will hope to continue their successful run in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.
Also read | India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch
Pakistan's bowling has always been their strength, so it would be interesting to see how Indian openers tackle the likes of Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani or Haris Rauf.
India has been stronger in the middle order because of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Also, bowlers like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal will have their jobs cut out.
Also read | Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Schedule, format, rules and points table
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - India Predicted 11
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Pakistan Predicted 11
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani]
Also read | India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Tickets Price, How to buy them?
India vs Pakistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 - Pitch and Weather Report
Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the adopted home ground of Pakistan. This neutral pitch favours the batsman and bowling becomes difficult in the second innings. Thus, chasing a target is easier on this pitch.
There are minimal chances of precipitation and the maximum temperature will 41-degree celsius, and the minimum would be 29-degree celsius. Humidity would stay moderate.
India vs Pakistan, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of India
|Match
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|1
|07-07-2022
|England
|The Rose Bowl
|India won by 50 runs
|2
|09-07-2022
|England
|Edgbaston
|India won by 49 runs
|3
|10-07-2022
|England
|Trent Bridge
|England won by 17 runs
|4
|29-07-2022
|West Indies
|Brian Lara Stadium
|India won by 68 runs
|5
|01-08-2022
|West Indies
|Warner Park
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
|6
|02-08-2022
|West Indies
|Warner Park
|India won by 7 wickets
|7
|06-08-2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 59 runs
|8
|07-08-2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 88 runs
|9
|28-08-2022
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|10
|31-08-2022
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 40 runs
India vs Pakistan, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of Pakistan
|Match
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|1
|11-11-2021
|Australia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|2
|19-11-2021
|Bangladesh
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|3
|20-11-2021
|Bangladesh
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan won by 8 wickets
|4
|22-11-2021
|Bangladesh
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|5
|13-12-2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 63 runs
|6
|14-12-2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 9 runs
|7
|16-12-2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|8
|05-04-2022
|Australia
|Gaddafi Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|9
|28-08-2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|10
|02-09-2022
|Hong Kong
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 155 runs
India vs Pakistan, Super-4 - Prediction
India is the favourite of the match with their superb performance in the group stage. However, Pakistan seems highly confident after their 155-run victory against Hong Kong.
India vs Pakistan, Super 4- Head-to-head
India and Pakistan are some of the dominating cricket nations around the world. Both teams have played 201 matches on the international stage and would be playing their 202 nd match together. Have a look at their official table.
|Format
|Pakistan won
|India won
|Draw/No result
|Total
|T20
|2
|8
|0
|10
|ODI
|73
|55
|4
|132
|Test
|12
|9
|38
|59
|Total
|87
|71
|42
|201
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor