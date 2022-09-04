JUST IN
India vs Pakistan, Super 4: Match preview, predicted 11, pitch and weather

India vs Pakistan, Super 4: India will play against Pakistan in the second match of Super 4 at Asia cup 2022. Read this report to get an idea of the match, playing 11, pitch report and weather

BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

Hardik Pandya raising his bat after his succesful 33* against Pakistan in the second match of Asia Cup 2022. Source: @bcci
India will be up against Pakistan in the second match of Super 4, Asia Cup 2022. After a commendable performance at the first stage, India will hope to continue their successful run in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan's bowling has always been their strength, so it would be interesting to see how Indian openers tackle the likes of Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani or Haris Rauf.

India has been stronger in the middle order because of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Also, bowlers like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal will have their jobs cut out.

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - India Predicted 11

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Pakistan Predicted 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani]

India vs Pakistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 - Pitch and Weather Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the adopted home ground of Pakistan. This neutral pitch favours the batsman and bowling becomes difficult in the second innings. Thus, chasing a target is easier on this pitch.

There are minimal chances of precipitation and the maximum temperature will 41-degree celsius, and the minimum would be 29-degree celsius. Humidity would stay moderate.

India vs Pakistan, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of India

Match Date Opponent Venue Result
1 07-07-2022 England The Rose Bowl India won by 50 runs
2 09-07-2022 England Edgbaston India won by 49 runs
3 10-07-2022 England Trent Bridge England won by 17 runs
4 29-07-2022 West Indies Brian Lara Stadium India won by 68 runs
5 01-08-2022 West Indies Warner Park West Indies won by 5 wickets
6 02-08-2022 West Indies Warner Park India won by 7 wickets
7 06-08-2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 59 runs
8 07-08-2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 88 runs
9 28-08-2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets
10 31-08-2022 Hong Kong Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 40 runs

India vs Pakistan, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of Pakistan

Match Date Opponent Venue Result
1 11-11-2021 Australia Dubai International Cricket Stadium Australia won by 5 wickets
2 19-11-2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 4 wickets
3 20-11-2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 8 wickets
4 22-11-2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets
5 13-12-2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 63 runs
6 14-12-2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 9 runs
7 16-12-2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 7 wickets
8 05-04-2022 Australia Gaddafi Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets
9 28-08-2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets
10 02-09-2022 Hong Kong Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 155 runs

India vs Pakistan, Super-4 - Prediction

India is the favourite of the match with their superb performance in the group stage. However, Pakistan seems highly confident after their 155-run victory against Hong Kong.

India vs Pakistan, Super 4- Head-to-head

India and Pakistan are some of the dominating cricket nations around the world. Both teams have played 201 matches on the international stage and would be playing their 202 nd match together. Have a look at their official table.

Format Pakistan won India won Draw/No result Total
T20 2 8 0 10
ODI 73 55 4 132
Test 12 9 38 59
Total 87 71 42 201

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 10:33 IST

