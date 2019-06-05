Aus vs WI Preview ICC CWC 2019: Can Aus survive Windies bouncer barrage?

In match 10 of (CWC), defending champions will face West Indies cricket team at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Both the teams were at their very best in their opening cricket World Cup matches and easily got the better of their opponents. Aaron Finch-led Australia had registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Afghanistan. shined with the bat and played a brilliant innings to take his team to victory while skipper Aaron Finch hit a quick fifty. Australia are expected to field the same playing 11 as their head coach hinted that they might go with Adam Zampa. "There is (temptation to play Lyon) because there are the left-handers. That said, we probably won't bowl two spinners here against the West Indies. I think we're going with the same team. We haven't had a look at the wicket yet, but my gut feeling is ... the same XI," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.



On the other hand, Windies had demolished the Pakistani batting line-up with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and ultimately bowled them out for mere 105 in their opening encounter in the ongoing World Cup. Oshane Thomas had finished with 4-27, while captain Jason Holder and Andre Russell shared five wickets between them before Windies clinched a seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

Australia are wary off the fact that Windies line-up boast of having some of the biggest hitters in world cricket at the moment and it would really require some effort from the Aussie pacers to control the likes of Chris Gayle, Russell and Carlos Brathwaite.

Head coach Justin Langer has already said that Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

Also, Australia's coach Justin Langer said the team, in all likelihood, will go in with the same XI that featured against Afghanistan.

Australia Key Players: David Warner, Steven Smith, Adam Zampa

West Indies Key Players: Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle

playing 11 prediction

Australia Playing 11: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

West Indies playing 11: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas





ICC World Cup 2019, Match 10: Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 6, 2019, Thursday.

Place: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies match live streaming will be available on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer