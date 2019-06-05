BAN vs NZ LIVE score Cricket World Cup 2019: Kiwis face gutsy Bangladesh
Overall, New Zealand have advantage over Bangladesh in ODIs. They have won 24 times compared with Bangladesh's 10. Check Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, toss update here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand led by Kane Williamson will take on Mashrafe Mortaza's Bangladesh at The Oval in London. Both New Zealand and Bangladesh will be playing their second match of the tournament. Both the teams won their opening matches and won them comprehensively. Bangladesh put up 330 runs on the board against South Africa and the Proteas failed to chase the target. New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, which helped their net run rate. Playing 11 of both sides will be interesting to watch.
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Head to head
In ICC World Cups
New Zealand lead 4-0 in all World Cup matches against Bangladesh since 1999.
Overall, New Zealand have huge advantage over Bangladesh in ODIs as they have won more matches. They have been victorious 24 times compared with Bangladesh’s 10.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More