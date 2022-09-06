India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20Is: Leading batters and bowlers

team will play against team in the third Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 to climb up the table. Sri Lanka's confidence would be at its peak after defeating Afghanistan in the first match of Super 4, while India might be on a backfoot after a close defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan Today's match will be a deciding factor for India's eligibility for the Asia Cup finals. The loser of today's match will have only one more chance to make their way into the finals. India's next match will be against Afghanistan on September 8. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will play against Pakistan on September 9. Also, read | India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match preview, predicted 11, pitch report Head to Head in T20Is: Last five encounters India has won three out of five times in the last five encounters, while Sri Lanka has won twice. Check out the table given below.

Date Venue Result 28/07/2021 R Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets 29/07/2021 R Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets 24/02/2022 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium India won by 62 runs 26/02/2022 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium India won by 7 wickets 27/02/2022 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium India won by 6 wickets

Head to Head in T20Is: India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Head to Head in T20Is: Sri Lanka squad

Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20Is: Who is the highest run scorer?

is the highest run scorer for India against Sri Lanka. He has scored a total of 375 runs in 12 T20 International matches. Also, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the other two names who have scored 375 runs against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka is a threat to India as he is the highest run scorer with 273 runs in 18 matches. Besides, Kumar Sangakkara and Kusal Perera were the other two cricketers with 235 and 215 runs, respectively.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Who is the leading wicket-taker?

is the leading wicket-taker against Sri Lanka with 17 wickets in 9 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin has also scalped 13 wickets in 6 encounters, and Kuldeep Yadav has 12 dismissals in 9 T20 games.

Dushmantha Chameera holds the best record against India with 16 wickets in 15 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga and captain Dasun Shanaka also have 10 wickets each against India in T20Is.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20Is: Highest and lowest team totals

India's highest score against Sri Lanka in T20 International matches is 260 runs for 5 wickets, where they defeated Sri Lanka by 88 runs. Moreover, their lowest score is 81/8 in Colombo, 2021, where Sri Lanka defeated them by 7 wickets.

Sri Lanka's best score against India is 215 runs for 5 wickets in Nagpur, 2009. They won that match by 29 runs. In 2016, India bowled them out for 82 runs at Vishakhapatnam.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)