India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match preview, predicted 11, pitch report

India will be facing Sri Lanka today at 7.30 pm (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. After topping the table, India did not get the expected start, as Pakistan defeated them by 5 wickets in the last match.

Currently, India is in the 3rd spot on the table, while Sri Lanka is heading the table with a win against Afghanistan in the first match of Super 4, 2022. Today's contest will be crucial for India to get back to the top and pave way into the finals.

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 - India Predicted 11



(C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi



India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 - Sri Lanka Predicted 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4, 2022 - Pitch and Weather Report

Dubai has a neutral pitch, however, acts unexpectedly in every match. In the first innings, it acts well for seam bowlers and provides adequate bounce. However, chasing is relatively easier in the second innings of the match.

The weather would be clear yet warm and humid today. According to the weather reports, the humidity will be around 40 per cent, while the temperature at night will 36-degree Celsius with an expected wind speed of 15 kilometres per hour.

India vs Sri Lanka, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of India

Date Opponent Venue Result 9/7/2022 England Edgbaston India won by 49 runs 10/7/2022 England Trent Bridge England won by 17 runs 29/07/2022 West Indies Brian Lara Stadium India won by 68 runs 1/8/2022 West Indies Warner Park West Indies won by 5 wickets 2/8/2022 West Indies Warner Park India won by 7 wickets 6/8/2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 59 runs 7/8/2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 88 runs 28/08/2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets 31/08/2022 Hong Kong Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 40 runs 4/9/2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets

India vs Sri Lanka, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of Sri Lanka

Date Opponent Venue Result 20/02/2022 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets 24/02/2022 India Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium India won by 62 runs 26/02/2022 India Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium India won by 7 wickets 27/02/2022 India Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium India won by 6 wickets 7/6/2022 Australia R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 10 wickets 8/6/2022 Australia R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 11/6/2022 Australia Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets 27/08/2022 Afghanistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 8 wickets 1/9/2022 Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets 3/9/2022 Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4- Head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 233 matches in One Day International, Twenty20 and test formats. Here is the report of all the matches being won or lost by India and Sri Lanka.

Format Matches India won Sri Lanka won Draw/Tie/No result T20I 25 17 7 1 ODI 162 93 57 12 Test 46 22 7 17 All (Total) 233 132 71 30

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)