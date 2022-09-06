India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match preview, predicted 11, pitch report

-
-
India will be facing Sri Lanka today at 7.30 pm (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. After topping the table, India did not get the expected start, as Pakistan defeated them by 5 wickets in the last match.
Currently, India is in the 3rd spot on the table, while Sri Lanka is heading the table with a win against Afghanistan in the first match of Super 4, Asia Cup 2022. Today's contest will be crucial for India to get back to the top and pave way into the finals.
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 - India Predicted 11
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 - Sri Lanka Predicted 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 - Pitch and Weather Report
Dubai has a neutral pitch, however, acts unexpectedly in every match. In the first innings, it acts well for seam bowlers and provides adequate bounce. However, chasing is relatively easier in the second innings of the match.
The weather would be clear yet warm and humid today. According to the weather reports, the humidity will be around 40 per cent, while the temperature at night will 36-degree Celsius with an expected wind speed of 15 kilometres per hour.
India vs Sri Lanka, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of India
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|9/7/2022
|England
|Edgbaston
|India won by 49 runs
|10/7/2022
|England
|Trent Bridge
|England won by 17 runs
|29/07/2022
|West Indies
|Brian Lara Stadium
|India won by 68 runs
|1/8/2022
|West Indies
|Warner Park
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
|2/8/2022
|West Indies
|Warner Park
|India won by 7 wickets
|6/8/2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 59 runs
|7/8/2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 88 runs
|28/08/2022
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|31/08/2022
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 40 runs
|4/9/2022
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
India vs Sri Lanka, Super-4 - Previous 10 matches of Sri Lanka
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|20/02/2022
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
|24/02/2022
|India
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|India won by 62 runs
|26/02/2022
|India
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|India won by 7 wickets
|27/02/2022
|India
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|India won by 6 wickets
|7/6/2022
|Australia
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Australia won by 10 wickets
|8/6/2022
|Australia
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|11/6/2022
|Australia
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|27/08/2022
|Afghanistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan won by 8 wickets
|1/9/2022
|Bangladesh
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets
|3/9/2022
|Afghanistan
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4- Head-to-head
India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 233 matches in One Day International, Twenty20 and test formats. Here is the report of all the matches being won or lost by India and Sri Lanka.
|Format
|Matches
|India won
|Sri Lanka won
|Draw/Tie/No result
|T20I
|25
|17
|7
|1
|ODI
|162
|93
|57
|12
|Test
|46
|22
|7
|17
|All (Total)
|233
|132
|71
|30
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
