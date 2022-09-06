India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?

India will play Sri Lanka in the third encounter of Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022. After defeats in their initial games, table toppers Afghanistan and India are back on the same level, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan are topping the Super-4 table.

Also read | Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Nawaz-Rizwan's batting helped Pakistan win

Initially, India were the favourites of the tournament. But, the recent performance by the Indian Team disappointed their fan base. Today's match against Sri Lanka will play a deciding role in the tournament.

Ind vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Weather and pitch report

Dubai International stadium is ideal for the chasing team. Scores have been low in the initial matches, but India vs Pakistan result is a sign that chasing is easier than defending the total.

The pitch is neutral but helps seamers in the first innings with bounce.

The temperature would be 36-degree celsius with 47 per cent humidity, and there is no chance of precipitation. Besides, the wind speed will be 15 kilometres per hour, so there is not much to expect tonight.

Also read | Asia Cup IND vs HK Highlights: Surya-Kohli shine in India's easy 40-run win

Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Expected India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Expected Sri Lanka Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2022. So, you can enjoy the live telecast from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on your Television or watch it on the Disney+Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST).

Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 233 matches in all three formats. Stats suggest that India has won 132 times, and Sri Lanka has won 71 times. Given below is a report of all the formats.

Format Matches India won Sri Lanka won Draw/Tie/No result T20I 25 17 7 1 ODI 162 93 57 12 Test 46 22 7 17 All (Total) 233 132 71 30

Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: India in the last five matches

Date Opponent Venue Result 6/8/2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 59 runs 7/8/2022 West Indies Central Broward Regional Park India won by 88 runs 28/08/2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets 31/08/2022 Hong Kong Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 40 runs 4/9/2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets

Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka in the last five matches

Date Opponent Venue Result 3/9/2022 Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets 1/9/2022 Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets 27/08/2022 Afghanistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 8 wickets 11/6/2022 Australia Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets 8/6/2022 Australia R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)