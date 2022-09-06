India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?

-
ALSO READ
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
Asia Cup: Pant vs Karthik crisis for India, Pakistan suffer bowler shortage
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Highlights: Rizwan, Nawaz win a thriller for Pakistan
IND vs SL 2nd Test Preview: India eye 15th consecutive series win at home
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah shines on a rain-marred day
-
India will play Sri Lanka in the third encounter of Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022. After defeats in their initial games, table toppers Afghanistan and India are back on the same level, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan are topping the Super-4 table.
Also read | Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Nawaz-Rizwan's batting helped Pakistan win
Initially, India were the favourites of the tournament. But, the recent performance by the Indian Cricket Team disappointed their fan base. Today's match against Sri Lanka will play a deciding role in the tournament.
Ind vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Weather and pitch report
Dubai International Cricket stadium is ideal for the chasing team. Scores have been low in the initial matches, but India vs Pakistan result is a sign that chasing is easier than defending the total.
The pitch is neutral but helps seamers in the first innings with bounce.
The temperature would be 36-degree celsius with 47 per cent humidity, and there is no chance of precipitation. Besides, the wind speed will be 15 kilometres per hour, so there is not much to expect tonight.
Also read | Asia Cup IND vs HK Highlights: Surya-Kohli shine in India's easy 40-run win
Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Expected India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Expected Sri Lanka Playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network has the official broadcast partner of the Cricket Asia Cup 2022. So, you can enjoy the live telecast from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on your Television or watch it on the Disney+Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST).
Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head
India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 233 matches in all three formats. Stats suggest that India has won 132 times, and Sri Lanka has won 71 times. Given below is a report of all the formats.
|Format
|Matches
|India won
|Sri Lanka won
|Draw/Tie/No result
|T20I
|25
|17
|7
|1
|ODI
|162
|93
|57
|12
|Test
|46
|22
|7
|17
|All (Total)
|233
|132
|71
|30
Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: India in the last five matches
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|6/8/2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 59 runs
|7/8/2022
|West Indies
|Central Broward Regional Park
|India won by 88 runs
|28/08/2022
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|31/08/2022
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 40 runs
|4/9/2022
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
Ind vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka in the last five matches
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|3/9/2022
|Afghanistan
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|1/9/2022
|Bangladesh
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets
|27/08/2022
|Afghanistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan won by 8 wickets
|11/6/2022
|Australia
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|8/6/2022
|Australia
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor